Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Don't Miss These 79 Sales Under $50

Cyber Monday may be over but you still have chance to snag some affordable deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers. There are plenty of discounts remaining on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys for $50 or less. Be warned, though -- these deals will all end soon. If you're looking for stocking stuffers or less expensive gifts, you can also find our roundup of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals under $25.
We'll continue to update this list of Cyber Monday deals under $50 you can still buy today, so check back often for our current picks.
Tech deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Amazon, Apple, JBL and more
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup, making it one of the best options for a lot of people. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.
The cable is made of Kevlar to ensure that it's ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB, and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can power up all of your favorite gadgets with ease.
Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, dropping it back to its lowest price. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch display on the front and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Roku Express HD streaming box: $18 (save $12)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $18 (save $12)
- Blink video doorbell: $35 (save $15)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): $28 (save $52)
- Razer Basilisk V3 ergonomic gaming mouse: $50 (save $20)
- Blink mini indoor camera: $30 (save $5)
- PetCube Cam indoor pet camera: $30 (save $20)
- Fitbit Aria smart scale: $40 (save $10)
- TicWatch GTH smartwatch: $25 (save $50)
- Logitech G403 gaming mouse: $35 (save $35)
- Victrola 3-speed Bluetooth record player: $43 (save $47)
- TicPods 2 Pro Plus earbuds: $49 (save $21)
- JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds: $50 (save $50)
- JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds: $50 (save $50)
- OnePlus Bus Z2 earbuds: $50 (save $50)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Pro smartwatch: $50 (save $20)
- Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker: $40 (save $10)
- Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe: $34 (save $6 with code at checkout)
- AirTag keychains: $14 (save $6)
- Apple MagSafe Wallet: $28 (save $31)
- Anker 20W USB-C charger: $13 (save $5)
- Anker 10W wireless charger: $10 (save $5)
- Case-Mate Fuel 20W USB-C wall charger: $9 (save $16)
- Lexar JumpDrive V40 USB 32GB USB flash drive (3-pack): $13 (save $7)
- Razer Anzu smart glasses: $25 (save $175)
- Razer Seiren X USB microphone: $50 (save $50)
Home deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Air fryer, blender, pillow
With so much of our life being digital these days you may not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be an awesome one. Sometimes, you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great but also writes very smoothly. Give one a shot today.
This Bella air fryer has a large 8-quart capacity, making it great for use with small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, though they have to cook at the same temperature, unlike dual-basket air fryers.
- Hamilton Beach Belgian waffle maker: $26 (save $9)
- Magic Bullet blender (small): $30 (save $10)
- Instant milk frother: $32 (save $18)
- Hamilton Beach electric deep fryer: $49 (save $14)
- Nostalgia retro 6-can mini fridge: $39 (save $11)
- Levoit air purifier: $42 (save $8)
- USB-C travel power strip: $13 (save $12)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $21 (save $29)
- Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker: $49 (save $11)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 14-cup touchscreen coffee maker: $50 (save $9)
- Crockpot electric lunch box: $40 (save $5)
- Eufy by Anker handheld vacuum: $40 (save $40)
- Casper Essential pillow: $41 (save $4)
Software deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Microsoft, Dollar Flight Club, LastPass and more
This limited-time offer is near the lowest price we've seen for this wildly popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.
This bundle includes five courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you're looking to change careers or want to just learn more on the side, this is a great way to pick up useful skills at a fraction of the regular price.
Whether you travel for pleasure or business, you should be using Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights for the cheapest prices. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $50 which is an absolute steal.
- DJ and music production learning bundle: $50
- NatureID plant identification app: $15 (save $45)
- Hushed Private Phone Line: $25 (save $125)
- AppMySite mobile app builder: $29 (save $439)
- Koofr Cloud Storage (100GB lifetime): $30 (save $510)
- LastPass password manager (1 year): $27 (save $9)
- IPVanish VPN (1 year + 3 months free): $48 (save $117)
Fashion deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Shoes, slippers, travel kit
Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-on shoes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They run true to size and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
- Anne Klein women's bracelet watch: $28 (save $37)
- New Balance women's Fresh Foam Roav sneaker: $41 (save $44)
- Dearfoams men's black slippers: $33 (save $25)
- Uggs women's slippers: $45 (save $12)
- Under Armour men's joggers: $38 (save $12)
- Timberland rugged leather travel kit: $25 (save $5)
- Under Armour women's quarter zip: $23 (save $37)
- Adidas Trefoil 2.0 backpack: $23 (save $22 with code)
- Nike Men's Dri-Fit Legend training T-shirt: $11 (save $14 with code)
- Allbirds Men's natural run short (2-pack): $23 (save $45)
- Allbirds Women's natural run short sleeve tee: $17 (save $41)
- Volcom pullover hoodie: $25 (save $30)
- Tommy Hilfiger signature stripe graphic tee: $21 (save $19)
Toy deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Up to 50% off
Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.
- Crayola 80-piece wooden art set: $37 (save $9)
- Magnetic wooden chess set: $30 (save $20)
- Winning Fingers flashing memory cube: $40 (save $15)
- Perryhome kids' makeup kit: $31 (save $10)
- Marvel Iron Man flip FX mask: $16 (save $7)
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations set: $16 (save $13)
- National Geographic mega slime kit: $24 (save $11)
- PopSockets PopPuck fidget toy: $16 (save $4)