Deals

70+ Black Friday Deals Under $50 to Treat Yourself With Before Cyber Monday

As we transition from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there are still tons of affordable deals available on toys, tech and more. Here are some of our favorites.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read
cm-images-02.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Although Black Friday has come to a close, the deals are still going strong. Ahead of official Cyber Monday deals, you can still catch some great discounts this weekend as you recover from Thanksgiving festivities. There are lots of awesome savings to be found, whatever your budget may be. 

On one hand, our team is tracking all the top Cyber Monday deals under $25 and on the other, has collected some of the best impulse purchases to make right now. But here, we outline where you can nab something a bit more luxe if you so wish. We've rounded up all the best ongoing Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals available for under $50 to help you finish your shopping with the most success possible. 

Be sure to check back often as we'll add new deals when we find them.

Tech deals under $50

Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock + free smart bulbs: $40

Save $51

If Amazon's Echo Dot bundled with one smart bulb wasn't quite enough for you, this upgraded deal is worth considering. It includes the clock variant of Amazon's 5th-gen Echo Dot and two Philips Hue bulbs for a massive 56% discount. Don't miss out.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35

Save $20

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup, making it one of the best options for a lot of people. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. 

$35 at Amazon
$35 at Best Buy
$35 at Target
Nomad

Nomad Kevlar Universal Charging Cable: $32

Save $13

The cable is made of Kevlar to ensure that it's ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB, and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can power up all of your favorite gadgets with ease.

$32 at Nomad
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Echo Show 5 (2021): $35

Save $50

Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, dropping it back to its lowest price. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch display on the front and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family. 

$35 at Amazon
$35 at Best Buy
Amazon/CNET

Fire 7 Tablet: $40

Save $20

Amazon's Fire Tablets are some of the hottest-selling devices during times like Black Friday, and right now the company has its newest (and smallest) tablet marked down to a truly affordable price at just $40. Right now, all three colors are in stock, but that could change at any time.

$40 at Amazon
Home deals under $50

Nomad

Nomad Pen: $35

Save $15

With so much of our life being digital these days you may not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be an awesome one. Sometimes, you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great but also writes very smoothly. Give one a shot today.

$35 at Nomad
Best Buy

Bella 8-quart air fryer with divided basket: $50

Save $60

This Bella air fryer has a large 8-quart capacity, making it great for use with small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, though they have to cook at the same temperature, unlike dual-basket air fryers.

$50 at Best Buy

Software deals under $50

Microsoft

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license: $40

Save 50%

This limited-time offer is near the lowest price we've seen for this wildly popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.

$40 at StackSocial
StackSocial

Complete CompTIA and IT Exam training bundle: $45

Save 98%

This bundle includes five courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you're looking to change careers or want to just learn more on the side, this is a great way to pick up useful skills at a fraction of the regular price.

$45 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime subscription: $50

Save 97%

Whether you travel for pleasure or business, you should be using Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights for the cheapest prices. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $50 which is an absolute steal. 

$50 at StackSocial
StackSocial

Microsoft Office training bundle: $50

Save 96%

Microsoft Office products are used nearly everywhere these days and there are a lot of features within them to try and learn. Instead of trying to struggle your way through daily tasks, grab this training bundle so you can learn the ins and outs of the software to help make you more proficient.

$50 at StackSocial

Fashion deals under $50

Hey Dude

Hey Dude shoes: $45

Save $15

Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-on shoes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They run true to size and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

$45 at Amazon
Toy deals under $50