7 TikTok-Approved Cheap Beauty Gifts to Give for the Holidays

Are you still trying to figure out the best beauty products to give to someone during the holidays? Instead of directly heading to a beauty retailer and picking something out randomly, why don't you check out these TikTok-approved beauty gifts to narrow down your choices?

One benefit for you is that these beauty items are immediately tested in real time with people due to TikTok's popularity. It eliminates the guesswork (and headache) associated with holiday buying when an item receives widespread approval.

Ahead of the holidays, we've compiled some well-known TikTok beauty products that you can purchase to include in larger gifts and support your gift recipient's interest in beauty.

Neiman Marcus Get the beauty award-winning glow oil that's nonsticky and nongreasy and that gives your lips a mirror shine for those of you who want your lips to stand out.

Ulta Beauty Brighten your skin with an essence packed with 96% snail mucin for hydration, brightening and skin repair. Plus, it's formulated to minimize the look for fine lines and wrinkles overtime.

Sephora Give your cheeks the rosy soft look you want with either a matte or a dewy finish. All you need to do when using this is put two dots on each and then use your fingers or a brush to give yourself a natural finish.

Ulta Beauty This perfume is in the warm and spicy family. With top notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear and bergamot. There are creme de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid middle notes, and the base is sensual musk and creamy blonde woods.

Sephora Good skin care matters whether you're wearing makeup or not. With these niacinamide dew drops you'll get glowing skin and less hyperpigmentation for all skin types.

Nordstrom All the beauties out there who prefer a matte finish to your foundation should grab this buildable foundation right now. It has a medium to full coverage and has 35 different shades to choose from.

Sephora This paraben-free brow wax will hold all of your hairs in place to help you achieve the perfect feathered look for your eyebrows.