7-Foot Junior Trampoline for $69 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline Junior in Blue/Green for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find now by $76. It accomodates up to 100 lbs. and features a spring pad protector and 3-arch safety enclosure.
