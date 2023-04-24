$61 Amazon Discount Drops Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 to New All-Time Low

When it comes to smartwatches for Android users, the Galaxy Watch 5, the latest model in Samsung's lineup, is one of our favorite options on out there at the moment. And right now, you've got a chance to get your hands on one at record-low prices. It's currently $61 off at Amazon, dropping both the 40mm and 44mm model down to the all-time low price of $219 and $249 respectively. And while it's not an all-time low price, you can also save up to $87 on the step-up Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These deals are also available from Samsung directly, though without a set expiration, there's no telling how long they'll stick around. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two sizes: 40mm for $219 or 44mm for $249. It functions as a powerful fitness tracker with features like auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, sleep coaching and more, as well as an advanced smartwatch. It's equipped with 1.5GB of RAM for snappy performance, and is compatible with a wide variety of both Google and third-party apps including Spotify, Uber and more. It's also waterproof up to 50 meters with an IPX8 resistance rating and has a battery life of around 24 hours on a single charge.

The step-up Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is only available with a 45mm display, and you can grab the Bluetooth-only model for $363 ($87 off) or the LTE model for $439 ($61 off). It's fairly similar to the standard Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of function, but it does feature a more durable titanium body and a larger 590-mAh battery that can keep it going for multiple days at a time. You can read more about the differences in our side-by-side comparison.