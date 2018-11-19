  • CNET
  • 600X 4" LCD 3.6MP Digital Video Microscope for $42 + free s&h from China

Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in Dec 19, 2018 / Buy Now
TomTop offers this 600X 4.3" LCD 3.6MP Digital Video Microscope for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. It features a 640x480 video resolution, 3.6-megapixel still camera, and rechargeable battery. Deal ends December 19.

Note: This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.

