6 Incredible Target Black Friday Deals You Won't Find at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals are well underway, but be careful. Certain items, like TVs, smartphones and tablets may be lower in price at another retailer -- like Target, for example.

Check Out: Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals

If you're looking to squeeze a bit more savings out of all the Black Friday deals available this week, here are seven items that are currently cheaper on Target than on Amazon. Check all of them out below.

Element The $230 Element 65-inch TV is one of most affordable 4K televisions (in this size) you'll find on this Black Friday. And it comes with Roku TV built-in, for all of your streaming needs, and is compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple Home.

Target Target has a deal on the Xbox Series S that you don't want to miss out on. Not only do you get 20% off the regular price -- you can also get a $50 Target gift card with your purchase. You won't find that deal on Amazon.

Target Everyone needs an air fryer in their life. And the Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer oven does that and more, allowing you to air fry, broil, roast and reheat (and you're sure to have some Thanksgiving leftovers). And air frying has never been easier, with customizable programs for roasted vegetables, cinnamon buns, cookies and more. You're receiving price alerts for Instant Vortex 6 qt 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Target If you've got pets, you probably have to constantly clean your home for excess fur, leftover food and any other messes your dog or cat might make. The Dyson V8 Origin is a lightweight vacuum option made specifically with pets in mind, offering you a cordless way to quickly remove dirt and allergens around your home. You're receiving price alerts for Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, floor care appliances and accessories

Target The all-terrain Jetson Mojo Light-Up Hoverboard is a stylish way for your teenager -- or you, if you're brave -- to get around, with pulsating LED lights in the wheel rims and deck pads, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker to listen to music while on-the-go. The hoverboard offers a top speed of 10 miles per hour and a maximum battery range of 8 miles to cruise around the neighborhood without a problem.