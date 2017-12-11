50-Piece Train Set with 2-in-1 Activity Table for $37 + free shipping

Walmart offers this 50-Piece Train Set with 2-in-1 Activity Table for $37 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention, $3 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It includes a table with a reversible chalkboard top, cloth storage bin, and 50 pieces of track, bridge, trains, and accessories.
