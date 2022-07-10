50 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
Look alive, bargain hunters! We're still a few days away from the official July 12 kickoff of Prime Day, but Amazon has wasted no time rolling out the savings. There are tons of early deals you can shop already, with more on the way as we get closer to the big day. And while Prime Day is sure to bring plenty of bargains on pricey tech like laptops and TVs, it's also a great chance to stock up on home goods, kitchen supplies and smaller appliances while they're on sale.
But with literally (and we mean it) thousands of sale items to sort through, it can be tricky to find the very best prices. Fortunately, CNET is here to help. We've sorted through page after page of deals to bring the you the best bargains on Amazon devices, kitchen gadgets, home and garden gear and more that you can pick up for less than $50. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often to make sure you're not missing out on anything Prime Day has to offer.
Prime Day Amazon device deals under $50
To make the most of just about any smart device, you'll want to make sure you've got a smart speaker in the house. This fourth-gen Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control any Alexa-enabled smart device with just the sound of your voice, and can also provide updates on the news, check the weather, update your calendar, set timers and more. It even has a built-in motion sensor so it can automatically start the coffee maker, play music and more when you walk in the room.
- Amazon smart plug: $13 (save $12)
- Halo View fitness tracker: $45 (save $35)
- Fire 7 tablet (32GB): $33 (save $37)
- Amazon smart thermostat: $42 (save $18)
- Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote: $17 (save $23)
- Kindle Kids: $50 (save $60)
- Luna cloud gaming controller: $40 (save $30)
- Blink video doorbell: $35 (save $15)
- Second-gen Echo Show 5: $35 (save $50)
Prime Day tech deals under $50
For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.
- Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender: $30 (save $20)
- GE Cync color-changing light bulb two-pack $24 (save $10)
- Amazon Basics 10-foot HDMI cable: $6 (save $7)
- Toshiba Canvio Flex 1TB external hard drive: $47 (save $10)
- JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds: $30 (save $20)
- Microsoft Pro Intellimouse wired gaming mouse: $32 (save $28)
- Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card and reader: $21 (save $19)
- Blurams indoor 2K security monitor: $26 (save $24)
Prime Day home deals under $50
Nothing beats the feeling of a fluffy towel after a hot shower. And right now at Amazon, you can snag this set of ultra-soft Pinzon towels at a bargain. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, all of which are made of 100% heavyweight Egyptian cotton for extra absorbency and durability. All towels are also safe to use in machine washers and dryers.
- Hamilton Beach TrueAir air purifier: $38 (save $17)
- Vieneci 75-foot flexible water hose: $36 (save $14)
- Casper waterproof mattress protector: $50 (save $46)
- Eclipse microfiber blackout curtain: $8 (save $17)
- Lucid hypoallergenic memory foam pillow two-pack: $28 (save $7)
- Woozoo 3-speed desk fan: $26 (save $9)
- Office chair memory foam seat cushion: $39 (save $23)
- Urpower outdoor solar light two-pack: $25 (save $11)
- Addlon 48-foot outdoor string lights: $42 (save $8)
Prime Day kitchen deals under $50
There's a good reason that air fryers like this one have gotten so popular recently. They're easy to use, healthier than frying with oil and cook food much faster than a traditional oven. With a 2.9-quart cooking capacity, this compact Bella fryer feeds between two and four people, and is small enough that it won't crowd your counter. It also has broil, bake, roast and reheat cooking functions, and with a removable and dishwasher safe pan and tray, cleanup is a breeze.
- Hamilton Beach Professional 7-speed hand mixer: $45 (save $20)
- Eurolux electric juicer: $40 (save $50)
- Rubbermaid eight-piece food storage container set: $30 (save $20)
- Calypso Basics kitchen utensil set: $12 (save $18)
- Cuisinart 14-cup coffee maker: $35 (save $32)
- Paudin 7-inch Nakiri knife: $29 (save $17)
- Ovente electric kettle: $17 (save $9)
- Jeetee nonstick saucepan set: $39 (save $16)
- Iris USA 3-speed countertop blender: $34 (save $16)
More Prime Day deals under $50
Making sure you're hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true as we head into the hottest weeks of the year. Carrying a reusable water bottle is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. This 20-ounce CamelBak is made of durable stainless steel and features double-walled insulation to make sure your drinks stay icy cold (or piping hot) for hours on end. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors so you can find one that matches your style.
- 200-pack black disposable face masks: $14 (save $5)
- Ryseab portable tire inflator: $42 (save $28)
- Ainope compact 10,000-mAh power bank: $30 (save $7)
- UV sun protection compression arm sleeves: $16 (save $49)
- Timex Weekender 38mm unisex watch: $29 (save $20)
- Kelices handheld massage gun: $36 (save $14)
- Energizer LED headlamp: $15 (save $8)
- Meer mini projector: $42 (save $28)
- Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test five-pack: $35 (save $15)