5 Black Friday Splurges: High-Cost Items Worth the Money

Not everything is worth buying on Black Friday.
Yeah, the deals may be enticing, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or pawning off lower-quality products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
But that doesn't meant you won't find some pretty good deals out there --- you might just have to look higher up the price list. Below we'll cover a few big-ticket items, like the TCL 6-Series Mini LED Smart TV or the HP Pavilion 13.3-inch Aero Laptop, that may not have huge, attractive deals, but are worth considering if you want something of a higher quality.
During Black Friday, you'll see retailers slashing prices on TVs, with some pretty great deals out there, but as the old adage goes, you get what you pay for. The price may be appealing, but it might not be the high-quality TV you want.
And that's where the TCL 6-Series Mini LED Smart TV comes in. I won't say much about it, and instead let you read what CNET's own David Katzmaier says about it. "This TV has an excellent image thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. Over the last five years the TCL 6-Series has earned its place as the best TV for the money by combining excellent image quality with a price most TV shoppers can afford."
You can always expect a few good deals on Apple products during Black Friday, and that includes a sale on AirPods. The AirPods Max are currently available for $450 ($100 off the regular $550 price) on Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.
It's not the lowest deal we've seen -- during Labor Day, they were $430 -- but if you are planning to gift the AirPods Max and need them before the end of the holidays, this is a pretty good deal to take advantage of.
It's OK to want a laptop that's compact and lightweight and offers strong processing performance (especially for gaming), long battery life (in case you're always on-the-go) and a bright, colorful display (so that movies will always look great).
The HP Pavilion 13.3-inch Aero Laptop offers all of that and more. Despite its size, you'll still find USB and HDMI ports on the Aero that are usually missing on other similar laptops. You can currently get it for $520 (down from $800) directly from HP.
The iPad may be the most popular tablet, but if you're not thoroughly invested in the Apple ecosystem, it may not be of interest for you. And fortunately, there are a variety of premium tablets for you to choose from that aren't Apple.
That includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a tablet that could almost be a laptop, featuring a stunning 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate to give you smoother visuals for gaming and streaming. CNET's Joshua Goldman even says "The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is essentially the Android equivalent to Apple's iPad Pro."
There aren't many Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED model, but currently Dell is selling what might be the best package deal out there for you gamers.
The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, which is currently $400, comes not only with the console, controller and everything else you need but also with a plate controller and Splatoon 3.