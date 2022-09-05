43 Labor Day Tech Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or splash out on a new Apple Watch, it's always worth scouting out opportunities to save on your next big purchase. With Labor Day sales now in full swing, now's the perfect time to track down tech deals. Some of the biggest discounts of the year are now available for a limited time.

There are thousands of Labor Day tech deals to choose from and the time to snag them is already starting to slip away. To help you make the most of the Labor Day savings, we've rounded up our favorite tech deals below so you can grab what you need before the sales come to a close tonight.

Best Labor Day phone and smartwatch deals

Samsung Right now, you can get as much as $900 off a Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you trade in your existing device directly at Samsung, plus you'll receive $150 in Samsung store credit to spend on accessories. Additional Samsung credit and bundle savings of up to 30% are also available when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside other Samsung products, like the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Tab S8.

Apple The latest Apple Watch model is available for just $299 in select color variants ahead of Labor Day -- a huge 25% discount and one of the best Apple Watch deals yet, with the Apple Watch 8 likely to be announced in the next few weeks. The Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging.

Samsung Samsung is offering as much as $165 off the Galaxy Watch 5 and $240 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro when you trade in your old smartwatch. If you're also ordering one of Samsung's newly announced foldable phones or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, you'll receive some further bundle savings.

Motorola Motorola makes a bunch of midrange smartphones, plus a neat foldable Razr device, and right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time Labor Day sale. The sale includes a variety of recently released Motorola phones with prices starting at just $150.

Best Labor Day headphone deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds to date. They offer active noise cancellation and silicone tips so you can immerse yourself in the music, or you can use the transparency mode when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. With the charging case (included in this price) the battery can last over 24 hours on a charge, and they're on the list of our top wireless earbuds of the year. You can save close to $70 right now on them at a few retailers.

Skullcandy Looking to grab a pair of decent earbuds, but don't want to break the bank on a pricey pair of Apple AirPods or Beats Studio Buds? Right now, you can pick up a pair of Skullcandy Vinyl true wireless earbuds on sale for $10, 75% off the usual price. They also come with a charging case that can provide up to 10 additional hours of use on top of fully charged earbuds that can be used for 4 hours.

Best Labor Day laptop and tablet deals

Apple Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering the best prices to date on both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants of Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, with discounts as steep as $400.

Lenovo Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on at Lenovo, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC or other piece of tech with up to 67% off doorbuster deals at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members also get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.

Woot Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it has manufactured many different Surface styles. Several of those styles are on sale at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.



Best Labor Day TV deals

Amazon For a limited time, Amazon and Best buy are throwing a free Echo Dot (third-gen) in with select smart Fire TV purchases. Several different models are eligible for the freebie, from 24-inch HD models up to 75-inch 4K-compatible TV sets, with prices starting at just $90.

LG In the market for a new TV? Among the many available at a discount at Best Buy this weekend is the 50-inch 80 Series QNED 4K smart TV which has $300 off its regular price and comes with three free months of Apple TV Plus. It offers great color, a fast refresh rate, a speedy processor and easy access to all of the streaming services you know and love via its WebOS interface. It also has built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit tech.

Vizio Vizio's V-Series made its way onto our best TVs list as a runner-up budget option because it comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 built in, which plenty of other smart TVs do not. These allow you to stream, or even mirror, content from your phone or computer. It also boasts 4K UHD picture, and an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content.

Best Labor Day smart home deals

CNET A huge variety of Amazon devices are on sale right now with as much as half off regular prices. The Labor Day sale includes popular Echo speakers, Fire TV products, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems and more.

Google Though its design hasn't changed in years, the Nest Learning Thermostat is still one of the best-looking options on the market thanks to its metallic chassis. That's worth considering if your thermostat is in a prominent location in your home. Being Google-owned, Nest's offering ties in with Google Assistant for smart home controls, though it also works with Alexa, and it learns from your habits and preferences as you use it. You can save $60 on one at Best Buy.

Amazon There are plenty of robot vacuum deals available this Labor Day, but the iRobot Roomba 694 is among the best. Control it easily via the iRobot app or with Alexa and enjoy automated cleaning at a budget price. At just $200, you're saving close to $75.

