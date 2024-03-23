43 Home and Kitchen Deals Still Live on Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is rolling through the weekend, and many of the best items from the sale are still discounted. We found significant price drops on bath linens, robot vacuums, air purifiers and small appliances.

There are truly thousands of live home and kitchen deals to parse through on the megaretailer. We've combed through the lot using reliable price trackers to pull out the great home and kitchen deals and leave the fake-out deals behind. The best live deals right now include a few of our favorite pieces of kitchen gear, vacuums, push-button espresso makers and home security devices.

See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon and other retailers right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.

Dyson Dyson V11 cordless stick vac: $433 Save $277 Vacuums from Dyson's V series consistently land at the top of our list of best vacuums. This model has a whopping 220 volts of power, and LCD screen and 60 minutes of runtime on one charge. Plus, it's a Dyson so you can bet it'll give you many years of service. $443 at Amazon

More Amazon vacuum deals

Best kitchen deals on Amazon

Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.

More Amazon kitchen deals

Even more kitchen deals

Best Amazon home deals

More Amazon home deals