43 Home and Kitchen Deals Still Live on Amazon
There's a theme emerging in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and your floors are gonna love it.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is rolling through the weekend, and many of the best items from the sale are still discounted. We found significant price drops on bath linens, robot vacuums, air purifiers and small appliances.
There are truly thousands of live home and kitchen deals to parse through on the megaretailer. We've combed through the lot using reliable price trackers to pull out the great home and kitchen deals and leave the fake-out deals behind. The best live deals right now include a few of our favorite pieces of kitchen gear, vacuums, push-button espresso makers and home security devices.
See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon and other retailers right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.
Best Amazon vacuum deals
Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.
Vacuums from Dyson's V series consistently land at the top of our list of best vacuums. This model has a whopping 220 volts of power, and LCD screen and 60 minutes of runtime on one charge. Plus, it's a Dyson so you can bet it'll give you many years of service.
This is one of our top-rated vacuums, after putting more than 20 models through exhaustive testing. It's a great deal at its normal price but a total no-brainer with this discount.
More Amazon vacuum deals
- Tineco S3 Breeze Floor wet-dry vac: $259 (save $110)
- Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Smart cordless vac: $349 (save $151)
- Tineco Smart floor cleaner and mop: $315 (save $135)
- Dirt Devil corded bagless stick vac: $29 (save $25)
- Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro corded vac: $150 (save $100)
- Dyson V11 cordless vac: $443 (save $277)
- Roborock Q5 robot vac: $220 (save $210)
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vac: $460 (save $410)
- Eufy BoostIQ robot vac: $140 (save $110)
Best kitchen deals on Amazon
Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.
Cosori makes powerful air fryers with intuitive dials. This compact cooker is perfect for making oil-free wings, fries and tender chicken for a household of two or three.
This is the best water filter pitcher we tested, removing 100% of total dissolved solids from tap water. It's a few more bucks than Brita but does a better job churning out fresh H2O.
More Amazon kitchen deals
- Solimo coffee pods for Keurig (100 count): $34 (save $9)
- Sink caddy: $15 (save $5)
- Farberware microwave: $80 (save $20)
- Brita Metro water filter pitcher: $18 (save $8)
- Brita refill filters (pack of 4): $23 (save $3)
- Hamilton Beach egg poacher: $14 (save $3)
- CamelBak 20-ounce insulated water bottle: $19 (save $6)
- CamelBak eddy water bottle with straw: $16 (save $14)
There's a reason this easy ice cream maker foes viral on social media every summer. Grab one while it's 25% off at Walmart.
Even more kitchen deals
- Comfee retro microwave: $110 (save $15)
- Phillips 3200 automatic espresso machine: $600 (save $200)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable gas grill: $90 (save $60)
- Carote nonstick cookware set: $60 (save $40)
- Crock-Pot cook and carry slow cooker: $60 (save $10)
- Cup holder and bottle opener for grill: $13 (save $4)
- Stainless steel grilling tools (5 pieces): $32 (save $14)
- Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70 (save $20)
- Miyake Japanese chef's knife: $45 (save $30)
- Cuisinart mini food processor: $30 (save $10)
Best Amazon home deals
This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale.
More Amazon home deals
- Dyson Hot+Cool heater and fan: $330 (save $140)
- Levoit air purirfier: $84 (save $15)
- Lavish storage side tables: $90 (save $55)
- Coway Airmega 400 purifier: $350 (save $145)
- Coway Airmega AP purifier: $141 (save $89)
- Dreo tower fan: $63 (save $7)
- Cotton Paradise Turkish cotton towels (set of 6): $34 (save $29)
- Dreo smart desk fan: $72 (save $8)
- Neo ergonomic office chair: $100 (save $76)
- Ring doorbells (save up to 40%)