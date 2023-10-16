$41 Discount Drops the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core to a New All-Time Low Price

If you're an Xbox gamer looking to bag a few more wins, you may want to upgrade to the Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller. You can customize it to fit your play style, and right now you can pick it up at an all-time low price. The basic white variant is currently $41 off at Microsoft directly, which drops it down to just $89. Or you can grab the red variant for $114, which saves you $26. The blue variant is also on sale at Microsoft, but you'll find a better price at Walmart, where you can pick it up for $123, saving you $17. Just note that there's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller, unveiled in September 2022, is essentially a more affordable, trimmed-down version of its namesake Elite Series 2. As you'd expect, the two offerings share a bunch of features, like adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberized grips and 40 hours of rechargeable battery life -- all things that can help serious players up their performance and stay in the game for longer.

The Core version, however, comes without the swappable paddles, thumbsticks and D-pad or the charging dock and protective case. If you decide you want all of those customization options down the line, they can be purchased separately in the Complete Component Pack, meaning you can get in the door for less with the Core model and spend the extra as and when you need to.

