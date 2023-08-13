X
$40 Amazon Discount Knocks the JBL Flip 6 Down to All-Time Low Price

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorites of 2023, and you can snag one on sale for $90 right now.

No summer adventure is complete without some tunes. And if you're looking for a portable speaker that can handle just about anything you throw at it, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The JBL Flip 6 is one of our overall favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Amazon currently has several color variants on sale for $90, which saves you $40 and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen on this speaker. But get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings because there's no telling how long this deal will last. 

The JBL Flip 6 combines powerful audio with a compact and rugged design for versatile speaker that you can take just about anywhere. It boasts an IP67 weather-resistance rating, which means it's fully protected against both water and dust, and the durable fabric and rubber housing help protect it against drops as well. Internally, it's equipped with a 45mm driver and dual passive radiators for crisp, balanced audio with rich, full bass tones, and it's easy to pair with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. And with an impressive 12-hour battery life, you can keep the party going all day or all night without having to worry about running out of juice. 

