4 Zuru Mayka Toy Block Tape 2-Stud 7ft Rolls $30 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us offers four rolls of Zuru Mayka 2-Stud 6.5-Foot Toy Block Tape in several colors (Red pictured) for $29.56 with free shipping. (Add four rolls to your cart to see this price.) That's $7.39 per roll and the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. This flexible tape is compatible with many toy block brands (including Lego, Mega Bloks, and Kreo) and can be cut and affixed to virtually any surface.



A close price: Walmart offers individual rolls in Dark Green or Black for $8.17 via pickup.