4 Zuru Mayka Toy Block Tape 2-Stud 7ft Rolls $30 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us offers four rolls of Zuru Mayka 2-Stud 6.5-Foot Toy Block Tape in several colors (Red pictured) for $29.56 with free shipping. (Add four rolls to your cart to see this price.) That's $7.39 per roll and the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. This flexible tape is compatible with many toy block brands (including Lego, Mega Bloks, and Kreo) and can be cut and affixed to virtually any surface.
A close price: Walmart offers individual rolls in Dark Green or Black for $8.17 via pickup.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!