3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter for $129 + free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the 3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $167 and the lowest price we've seen for this quadcopter without a gimbal.



It's compatible with select GoPro cameras and features up to 20 minutes of flight time per charge. Its functions include automatic take off and landing, hover, return home, orbit, lock-on-and-follow, and flying mapped flight paths. It doesn't include a gimbal. Deal ends November 25.