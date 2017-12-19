37-Keys Mini Keyboard Toy w/ Mic for $11 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers this 37-Keys Multifunctional Mini Keyboard Toy with Microphone for $14.99. Coupon code "KEYS44" cuts that to $10.55. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the best price we could find. It features three tones, 24 demos, and various other functions.
Note: This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
