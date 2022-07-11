35 Prime Day Fashion Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Whether you're looking for a summer wardrobe refresh or getting started on back-to-school shopping for the kids, you can take advantage of these early Prime Day Deals right now. Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, but they have thousands of items already marked down. It can be incredibly overwhelming to sort through all the categories and find the best products for you. Luckily, CNET has you covered. We look for the best deals, so you don't have to. Here are some of our top picks for fashion deals going on now.

Women's clothing Prime Day deals

Amazon Stock up on quality sportswear for all your summer workout needs. CRZ has shorts, yoga pants, tennis skirts, sports bras and tops -- all for 20% off or more. Check out these fun leopard print bike shorts for only $10.

























Men's clothing Prime Day deals

Amazon Have you watched Stranger Things recently and can't get Metallica out of your head? Yeah, me too. Channel your inner metalhead with this Metallica baseball tee. Made out of 100% U.S. cotton, this t-shirt normally sells for $35, but you can get it right now for only $28. Check out more band merch on sale during Prime Day.























Kid's and baby clothing Prime Day deals

Amazon It is the middle of summer, but it is never too early to start shopping for your kid's fall and winter wear, especially when there are great sales going on. Bogs boots are 100% waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your kids jumping in puddles or running through the snow. These hardy boots are on sale right now for up to 52% off.