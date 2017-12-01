3 Disney Star Wars Lightsabers for $36 + $13 s&h

shopDisney offers its Disney Star Wars Lightsaber in several characters/colors (Kylo Ren pictured) for $15. Add three lightsabers to cart for $45, and apply coupon code "DISNEY20" to drop that to $36. With $13.45 for shipping, that's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Each is at least 33" long and uses three AA batteries (included). Deal ends December 10.