2K Games Cyber Monday Deals Available Right Now

Game-maker 2K has made its Cyber Monday deals available. The discounts, listed below, apply only to digital downloads, primarily for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The links will be listed below for any other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic if they're running a deal.

The PlayStation discounts run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. The Xbox sale runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

Check out CNET's Black Friday Deals liveblog for the latest in Black Friday bargains.

Standard Edition:

55% off on PS4,

50% off on PS5

Michael Jordan Edition:

50% off on PlayStation,

50% off on PS4, Xbox One and Steam

40% off on PS5 and Series X and S

70% off on Steam and Epic

40% off on PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

25% off on Steam and Epic

50% off on Xbox One, Steam and Epic

40% off on PS4

30% off on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Standard Edition:

67% off on Steam

50% off on PS4 and Xbox One

40% off on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

nWo 4-Life Edition:

50% off on PlayStation,

Standard Edition:

35% off on Steam



33% off on PS4, Xbox One

29% off on PS5, Xbox Series X and S

Tiger Woods Edition: