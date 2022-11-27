2K Games Cyber Monday Deals Available Right Now

Game-maker 2K has made its Cyber Monday deals available. The discounts, listed below, apply only to digital downloads, primarily for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The links will be listed below for any other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic if they're running a deal.
The PlayStation discounts run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. The Xbox sale runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.
NBA 2K
Standard Edition:
- 55% off on PS4, Xbox One, Series X and S
- 50% off on PS5
Michael Jordan Edition:
- 50% off on PlayStation, Xbox One, Series X and S
The Quarry
- 50% off on PS4, Xbox One and Steam
- 40% off on PS5 and Series X and S
Civilization VI
- 70% off on Steam and Epic
New Tales From the Borderlands
- 40% off on PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- 25% off on Steam and Epic
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- 50% off on Xbox One, Steam and Epic
- 40% off on PS4
- 30% off on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S
WWE 2K22
Standard Edition:
- 67% off on Steam
- 50% off on PS4 and Xbox One
- 40% off on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S
nWo 4-Life Edition:
- 50% off on PlayStation,
Xbox One, Series X and SPGA 2K23
Standard Edition:
- 35% off on Steam
- 33% off on PS4, Xbox One
- 29% off on PS5, Xbox Series X and S
Tiger Woods Edition:
- 20% off on PlayStation, Xbox One, Series X and S