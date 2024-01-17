29 Cutting-Edge Products From CES 2024 That You Could Buy Right Now

Segway's Go Kart Pro 2 solves the problem of what to do with a go-kart in winter -- use it as a gaming controller, of course! The sleek machine tops out at 26.7 miles per hour, and a new steering wheel includes a D-pad and buttons that let you use the device as a controller for video games.

Best Buy is currently selling pre-orders of the the Go Kart Pro 2 for $1,799 ($500 off the expected retail price of $2,299), and the device is expected to start shipping in early March.