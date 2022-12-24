28 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts You Can Snag at Best Buy Today

Christmas is just a day away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear today. Fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve.

The sale features a bunch of popular gift ideas like headphones, wearables, smart TVs, security cameras and much more. To help you make the most of the sale, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below, though be sure to as this is your final day for these deals.

Score a midsized 4K TV for just $220 at Best Buy right now. That's a $100 discount on a Fire OS-powered smart TV with a UHD resolution and HDR support. Plus, you'll get a free third-gen Echo Dot (worth $40) with the purchase.

Weird collab aside, the new Crux x Marshmello digital air fryer is $70 off right now making it a solid choice for a large capacity crisper. Its digital touchscreen and eight preset cooking modes make it easy to use, and it can prepare up to 6.6 pounds of food at a time. Other Best Buy-exclusive Crux x Marshmellow devices and accessories are also on sale.

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to their Black Friday price, giving you one last chance to snag a set for yourself or somebody else at a $50 discount just in time for Christmas.

Looking for a simple and portable computer? Chromebooks are great for those who want to create documents or presentations, stream shows or movies, share photos and browse the web. Right now, this 11.3-inch Lenovo Chromebook is just $89 at Best Buy, down from its original price tag of $139, so you get to save $50. This deal only lasts for another few hours, so grab one while you can.

The latest GoPro action camera is $100 off for My Best Buy members right now. That's a 20% discount that brings it within $1 of its lowest-ever price just ahead of Christmas. Plus, you'll score a free $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase.

Right now you can save 50% off a pair of Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds, one of our favorite premium true-wireless earbud models for 2022. They sound awesome, offer active noise cancellation and provide 32 hours of play time.

Keep your hot drinks at the perfect temperature with $50 off Ember's second-gen smart mug. It would make a great gift for the coffee lover in your life and it's a third off right now.

Upgrade your cleaning routine with Dyson's powerful V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner at $150 off. It can sense debris and adjust its suction power accordingly and runs for an hour per charge. Read our Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum review.

If you're taking on a New year fitness regime then you're probably going to need to massage some aching muscles. This popular percussion massage gun comes with two different head attachments and can provide relief to sore leg, arm and back muscles while saving you $50 today.

More last-minute deals:

