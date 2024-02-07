25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop Year-Round

Black History Month shouldn't be the only time of the year that Black-owned businesses thrive; Black-owned companies should be supported and promoted year-round. If you're on the hunt for the best Black-owned beauty brands to buy from as you search during the holiday season and beyond, you've come to the right place.

Black-owned beauty brands tend to be overlooked in the beauty industry, which is why I compiled a list highlighting notable Black-owned hair care, skin care and cosmetic brands. However, I would consider this list merely a starting point of all Black-owned beauty brands, not a comprehensive directory.

Black-owned hair care

Photos by Briogeo/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Briogeo See at Briogeo Hair Nancy Twine, the founder of Briogeo, started this hair care company with beauty recipes from her grandmother and a chemist team. Now it caters to all hair types to help you look great while using fun ingredients. See at Briogeo Hair

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty See at Pattern Beauty This celebrity-owned hair care line from Tracee Ellis Ross is designed with curly and coily hair in mind. Using oil blends such as Jojoba and argan oils as well as leave-conditioners and other products, this brand defines hair. See at Pattern Beauty

Photos by Ulta Beauty/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Camille Rose See at Ulta Beauty Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens is all about using gourmet food-grade ingredients like honey, aloe and ginger to enrich hair. This hair care company is one of the few that's still going strong from the early days of the natural hair care movement. See at Ulta Beauty

Photos by Target/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET TGIN See at Ulta Another foundational brand, TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is the brainchild of Chris-Tia Donaldson, a Harvard Law grad who was trying to figure out how she'd wear her hair to work. You'll find many products with ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E that softens and moisturizes hair. See at Ulta

Photos by Walmart/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Taliah Waajid See at Walmart Like many entrepreneurs, Taliah Waajid started early -- at age 14, in fact. Since then, she and her family members have been making products that strengthen and soften curly hair types for years using bamboo, apple and shea butter along with other ingredients. See at Walmart

Amazon Alikay Naturals See at Walmart This hair care brand has always been ahead of the curve. Alikay Naturals is dedicated to creating products that nourish your hair over time. And if you're familiar with and love the LOC (liquid, oil, cream) method, you have founder Rochelle Graham-Campbell to thank. See at Walmart

Sally Beauty Mielle Organics See at Sally Beauty Founded in 2014 by Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics hit the ground running. Monique took her years of experience as a registered nurse and used it to put science behind her organic products, which are designed to support your roots and then some. See at Sally Beauty

Black-owned skin care

Hyper Skin Hyper Skin See at Sephora Say goodbye to pesky dark spots and hello to clearer skin -- and thank founder Desiree Verdejo, who started this company by delivering formulas to help fade hyperpigmentation. See at Sephora

Rosen Skincare Rosen Skincare See at Target Jamika Martin started Rosen as a skin care line that would give people everything she didn't have for her skin when she was 12. This company has products specifically focused on eliminating breakouts. See at Target

Ulta Beauty Black Girl Sunscreen See at Ulta Beauty Sun care is serious business, especially for Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen. Good sunscreen can help reduce scarring and protect skin from the sun (yes, Black people need that protection, too). The problem is that most mineral sunscreens will give anyone with darker skin a visible white cast. Enter Black Girl Sunscreen, which not only moisturizes and protects dark skin, but does so without the discoloration. See at Ulta Beauty

Sephora Fenty Skin See at Fenty Beauty There's not a lot of people who don't already know about Fenty Beauty thanks to its creator, Rihanna. In addition to the typical facial skin care products to cleanse, hydrate and lock in moisture, Fenty Skin offers body care options, too. See at Fenty Beauty

Black-owned makeup

Beauty Bakerie Beauty Bakerie See at Ulta Beauty Beauty Bakerie was a viral brand that took the market by storm with its creative food names and designs. It was founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011 and has makeup that spans several shades in cute packages to match a playful makeup-wearer's aesthetic. See at Ulta Beauty

The Lip Bar The Lip Bar See at Target The Lip Bar started long before it was featured on Shark Tank. In 2012, Melissa Butler decided to define what beauty was right from her own kitchen. Now, the brand is delivering makeup for diverse shades through products like concealer, tinted skin conditioner and, as the company name suggests, lipstick. See at Target

Range Beauty Range Beauty See at Range Beauty Range Beauty was created out of the desire to have more diverse shades and non-toxic ingredients. The founder, Alicia Scott, started her career in the fashion industry and brought her knowledge to cosmetics. In addition to foundation, you'll find plenty of other essential products, including primer and powders. See at Range Beauty