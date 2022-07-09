25 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25

One great thing about Amazon Prime Day deals is the discounts are available on such a wide variety of products that there's always something for everyone. Whether you're looking to keep yourself within a budget or are getting a head start on your holiday shopping, cheap deals are the way to go. We've rounded up 25 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25 for you to take a look through, and the best part is you can buy most of them guilt-free. The list includes tech, home goods, back-to-school supplies and more, so be sure to look through it all and see what you may need.

Amazon You have your choice between three different color Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20 or add a free smart bulb (which you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17.

Amazon This Prime Day deal is a no-brainer and it costs you nothing, as long as you remember to cancel before the trial ends. Get access to four months of streaming a catalog that includes hundreds of thousands of songs, including new releases. It's a great way to try a new streaming service without coming out of pocket with any money.

Amazon Every time I think I have enough HDMI cables I can never find one when I need it, so when deals like these pop up I always grab an extra. This 10-foot cable is great for those who need to place their gadgets a bit further from the TV and it works on everything from DVD players to PCs and gaming consoles.

Amazon Headphones have come a long way in the past few years and you no longer have to spend insane amounts of money to get a decent pair. The Bluetooth over-ear headphones fold up for easy traveling, have soft foam ear cups for long-lasting comfort and offer up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. They come in a variety of colors, so be sure to check them all out now.