23 Best Memorial Day Mattress Finds Recommended by a Sleep Expert
These Memorial Day mattress deals on top-rated brands are still available.
A good night's sleep is an essential part of life, but sometimes it's easier said than done. If you've been tossing and turning lately, it's probably time to get a new mattress. Memorial Day is traditionally a great time to find mattress deals, and just because the holiday weekend is over, the deals aren't done yet. There are still savings available from all of our favorite brands.
Whether you're looking for a new bed, pillows or sheets, Memorial Day savings are still available at many of our favorite, sleep-expert-approved outlets. And to make it easier on you, we've gathered the savings up below. We've been researching and writing about mattresses for quite some time, so it's safe to say we know a quality deal when we see one. Plenty of options are on this list, but be sure to visit often as we will be updating this page with new bargains you should be aware of. Note that many of these deals won't last much longer after today, so be sure to make the most of the discounts while they're here.
Please note: The prices listed for these Memorial Day sales are for queen mattress sizes.
Best overall Memorial Day mattress sales
- Nectar: Save 40% on a Nectar mattress
- Saatva: Save up to $600 off Saatva mattresses
- Casper: Save 30% sitewide and up to 35% on bundles from Casper
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 at Mattress Firm
Memorial Day mattress deals from our favorite brands: Saatva, Nectar and Casper
We've done extensive research and found our favorite brands are Saatva, Nectar and Casper for queen mattresses. They're all still running awesome Memorial Day deals.
You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar’s slow-responding memory foam beds.
You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.
Saatva's extended Memorial Day mattress sale brings up to $600 off. Saatva makes some of the most high-quality luxury mattresses. That means they're also more expensive than other options.
The more expensive the mattress, the more you'll get off with this sale. For example, the Saatva Classic mattress, which retails for $2,095, is available for $1,795. That's $300 off. It's not the biggest sale you'll see, but Saatva offers a level of luxury that you can't get anywhere else.
Memorial Day mattress and base deals
If you're in need of a new mattress, there's a high chance you're looking for a new base too. These mattress offers include discounts on a base as well. Some of them even offer a base for free when you purchase a mattress.
During Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale, which lasts until June 11, you can save up to $700 on select top brands, including Serta, Purple, Beautyrest and more. Not only that, but you can score a free adjustable base with your purchase (up to a $499 value) if you apply the code ELEVATE at checkout. You can also get an extra 25% off select items by entering the code HOLIDAY.
You can get up to $800 off mattresses and bases during Purple’s Memorial Day mattress sale. Savings will depend on the mattress you’re interested in. The Purple Restore bed, our pick for the best hybrid mattress, is $300 off and $400 off if you also buy the adjustable frame. The higher-priced beds will have a higher discount, like the Purple Rejuvenate, which you can get for $4,995.
You can’t get the uniqueness of the Purple Grid anywhere else. That means that Purple beds are pretty expensive. So it’s nice to see a couple hundred off the top of that high price tag.
Popular mattress brand Serta is offering up to $900 off mattresses when you pair one with select bases. Mattresses on sale include the iComfortECO Foam and iComfortECO Quilted hybrid. Serta's Memorial Day sale ends June 3.
Best Memorial Day sitewide mattress deals
These websites all have offers that are valid across their entire sites. There are no minimum or specific requirements you need to meet to be eligible for the discount. Some of these deals are valid only with a promo code.
Bear is running a 35% off sitewide sale including 40% off mattresses with code MD4TY for Memorial Day, which will bring the cost of the Bear Original mattress down to only $649. This is one of the cheapest beds you can get online. The Elite Hybrid, Bear's most luxurious hybrid bed, is $1,499 instead of $2,305.
You also get two free pillows, sheets and a bed protector when you buy a mattress during Memorial Day. That's a $400 value in sleep accessories. It's one of the more generous sales going on right now.
Titan offers exceptionally supportive mattresses that are perfect for plus-size sleepers. You can get either of the popular beds from Titan for 25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25.
That brings the Titan Plus down to $937 and the Titan Plus Luxe to $1,199. We think the Titan Plus is one of the best firm mattresses heavy sleepers can get. The 25% off sale is sitewide and applies to Titan's pillows, sheets, bases and more.
Titan's Memorial Day mattress sale has been extended to June 4.
Thrifty shoppers will be glad to know that the budget beds from Dreamfoam are still on sale thanks to the extension of its Memorial Day sale to June 4. Right now, you can get Dreamfoam mattresses for 25% off when you use the code MEMORIAL25.
When testing, we were surprised by the solid quality of the Dreamfoam Doze mattress because the price was so low. With this sale, the Dreamfoam Doze mattress is only $189 for a queen, and the Dreamfoam Hybrid is only $599. The sale extends across the site, so you can snag sleep essentials like pillows, sheets and bases.
Firm mattress lovers will be happy to know Plank is still running a 25% off Memorial Day mattress sale. The sale is sitewide, including sleep accessories and popular beds like the Plank Firm and Plank Luxe Firm mattresses. This discount will drop the Plank Firm mattress cost to $999.
To take advantage of this sale, use the code MEMORIAL25. The sale has been extended to June 4.
Leesa makes some of the most accommodating mattresses you can get. Its Memorial Day deals are still happening, with offers of 30% off mattresses, including beds like the Leesa Original, Sapira Hybrid and Legend Hybrid. You'll also get two free pillows and a sheet set with your purchase.
That means the Original Hybrid mattress from Leesa is $1,049 instead of the retail $1,499 for a queen.
If you're looking for a sustainable brand that makes eco-friendly products, check out Naturepedic. You can still get its Memorial Day pricing, which is 20% off sitewide when you use the code MEMORIAL20.
Amerisleep has extended its Memorial Day sale, offering $500 off all of its mattresses, including the AS2, AS3 and AS5, when you use code MD500. That means the AS2 is only $1,049, and the popular AS3 is $1,249. Sleep accessories like pillows and bedding and even bed bases are also on sale.
Brooklyn Bedding is still running a Memorial Day mattress deal of 25% off everything, including our best overall mattress pick, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature. You can snag a queen-size Signature Hybrid mattress for $999 during the sale. If you're a hot sleeper, opt for one of our favorite cooling mattresses, the Aurora Luxe, which is available for $1,699.
To take advantage of this Memorial Day sale from Brooklyn Bedding, use code MEMORIAL25. The sale has extended to June 4.
Memorial Day mattress deals with pillows
These deals not only offer discounts on mattresses but come with free pillows as well.
In an extension of its Memorial Day sale, Helix is still offering 25% off everything across the site and 30% off Luxe and Elite Models, which are the higher-tier beds from Helix. You'll also get two free pillows with your purchase.
Helix does beds differently from other brands. The Helix design targets specific sleeping preferences, with some of the most high-quality mattresses at affordable pricing. Our selection of the best mattress for plus-size sleepers, Helix Plus, is on sale for $1,099.
The 25% off is auto-applied when you check out, but you'll need to use the code MEMDAY30 to get that extra 5% on Luxe and Elite beds. The sale ends May 30.
Nolah is another popular brand that makes mattresses that are really comfortable and accommodating. It also is still offering one of the most generous Memorial Day mattress sales, at 35% off on mattresses with free pillows included. That means you'll be able to get a queen Nolah Original bed for only $942 compared to $1,449.
Nolah's Memorial Day mattress sale includes the Original Hybrid, Nolah Evolution and Nolah Natural.
If you're interested in a flippable mattress with two firmness options, consider Layla. Layla beds are some of the most comfortable flippable beds you can get. It has extended its Memorial Day sale through June 6, so you can get still score up to $200 off with two free pillows included with your purchase.
While $200 off might not seem as big as other brands, Layla's mattresses are already generally affordable compared to other options. The Hybrid mattress is now $1,499. Several other sleep essentials from Layla are also discounted, like the weighted blanket, sheets and adjustable bases.
All other mattress deals of Memorial Day
Sleep Number has extended several Memorial Day sales, including 50% off the iLE smart bed, 30% off the i8 smart bed, 30% off furniture and BOGO 50% off pillows and sheets. It's no secret I'm a fan of Sleep Number bed accessories. I've recently been sleeping on the True Temp sheet set, and they're both comfortable and cool. If you've been thinking about buying, now is a good time.
Additionally, Sleep Number offers a Special Hero Discount for military members, veterans, educators, first responders and health care workers. The Special Hero Discount is an extra 5% to 10% off on smart beds and bases until June 2.
DreamCloud continues to offer some of the most generous mattress sales on the market. Most brands average between 25% and 35% off. DreamCloud's extended Memorial Day mattress sale is up to 50% off beds. For beds that are as high quality and comfortable as DreamCloud, I'd say this is one of the best deals going on right now.
That means you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for $665 and the DreamCloud Premier for $949. Premium hybrid mattresses for under $1,000 are few and far between.
WinkBeds has extended its Memorial Day sale of $300 off. While it might not seem like the most generous sale, it's a good chance to get luxury mattresses for less. The sale includes one of my favorite mattresses, The WinkBed, which you can get for $1,499 right now. If you're looking for an environmentally friendly option, The EcoCloud is also on sale for $1,699.
Tuft & Needle's extended Memorial Day mattress sale drops the price of several of the brand's beds. The Mint Hybrid bed is $1,456.35 right now, and the Essential Tuft & Needle Original mattress is $716. You can also add any Tuft & Needle bedding, pillows, toppers and protectors for 20% off.
In an extension of its Memorial Day sale, you can save up to $1,200 off select Beautyrest Black or Harmony Lux mattresses with the purchase of an adjustable base. Right now, the Beautyrest Black is $1,699. Beautyrest beds are pretty expensive, so hundreds off can make a big difference.
Buying a mattress on Amazon can be a great way to save some cash while investing in better sleep. With mattresses starting at less than $200 from a variety of brands, including Lucid, Zinus and more, these deals are worth a look.
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?
Memorial Day is one of the biggest times of the year for mattress discounts. The average sale is between 20% and 35% off, although some brands, like DreamCloud, offer even bigger sales. If you've been researching beds and are seriously considering buying one, Memorial Day is one of the best times to take the plunge. And the great news is, all of the sales have been extended, some well into next weekend.
How much should you spend on a good bed?
As with anything, the cost of a bed depends on what it's made of, the size and the bed's durability. There's no one number that you shouldn't cross or go below; it depends on what you want and your budget.
The average cost of an online mattress is between $800 and $1,200. There are extremely comfortable and quality mattresses at every price. You can get budget mattresses, like the Dreamfoam Doze, for under $500 or luxury beds that cost well over $2,500.
That's why it's so important to define your budget. Holidays like Memorial Day are also a good way to offset the cost and get higher-quality beds for less.
How we choose the best Memorial Day Mattress deals
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a mattress deal to show you. We have a team of sleep experts who have tested over 200 mattresses.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially for a mattress. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't really worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.