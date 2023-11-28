The 23 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy, According to CNET Readers

With Black Friday weekend behind us and Cyber Monday sales kicking off, it's a great time to take a look at the most popular deals so far -- and identify any savings you need to grab while they're good.

While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs and mattresses, plus plenty of Black Friday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers are actually buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

Most popular Cyber Monday 2023 deals you can still buy

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18 Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and a lot of folks clearly did that with Echo deals like this one with a bundled smart bulb selling fast. Details Up to 71% off See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80 At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more. Details Save $19 $80 at Amazon

TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $14 You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link landed in a lot of carts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. Details Save $21 $14 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $330 One Apple device deal still available is on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 which can still be snagged for $330. This is technically $1 more than its Cyber Monday price, but what's $1 between friends? Select models have on-page coupons dropping prices, so be sure to click through the various options. Details Save $70 $330 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: $299 While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone. Details Save $68 $299 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you're in the market for a streaming stick. It's still on sale at this price. Details Save $25 $25 at Amazon

Other popular deals

The products below are also among the most popular picks for CNET readers, but are either sold out or now listed at higher prices than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum: $199 One of relatively few nontech items to break into our chart, the Tineco Pure One S11 is the best cordless vacuum and this over-$100 discount had people buying it in droves. It's now back to $250, which is still $50 off its retail price. Details See at Amazon

SnugPad XL wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 These wool dryer balls help you save money on energy down the line so are a solid investment, and at $10 during Cyber Monday they really were popular. They are up to $12 now, which is hardly a huge leap so may still be worth spending your last few bucks on. Details See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen): $230 Apple's entry-level iPad had been sitting at $230 for a few of days and that $99 discount was enough to convince lots of folks to take the plunge. The base model is currently sold out at that price, though, but some higher-spec models are still discounted. Details Save $99 See at Amazon