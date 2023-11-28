The 23 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy, According to CNET Readers
These deals trended over the Black Friday weekend and they're must-buys before they disappear for good.
With Black Friday weekend behind us and Cyber Monday sales kicking off, it's a great time to take a look at the most popular deals so far -- and identify any savings you need to grab while they're good.
While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs and mattresses, plus plenty of Black Friday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers are actually buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)
Most popular Cyber Monday 2023 deals you can still buy
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite streaming device, and it's apparently yours too, with plenty of these being picked up over the last week since its price dropped to just $25.
Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and a lot of folks clearly did that with Echo deals like this one with a bundled smart bulb selling fast.
At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more.
You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link landed in a lot of carts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are our favorite budget earbuds and they're even cheaper right now with code EAP3CNET.
One Apple device deal still available is on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 which can still be snagged for $330. This is technically $1 more than its Cyber Monday price, but what's $1 between friends? Select models have on-page coupons dropping prices, so be sure to click through the various options.
One of the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals still available is this bundle featuring the new slim console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at a $70 saving. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is also available. This has been flying off the shelves for the last few days.
While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone.
At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you're in the market for a streaming stick. It's still on sale at this price.
- LifeStraw personal water filter: $10 (save $10)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $20 (save $10)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $179 (save $70)
- Bose SoundLink Flex: $119 (save $30)
- TP-Link Archer AX21 router: $70 (save $30 with coupon)
- Method foaming hand soap: $3 (save $2)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $29 (save $10)
- Apple AirPods 3: $140 (save $29)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- TCL 65-inch QM8 4K smart TV: $900 (save $298)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Huanuo adjustable lap desk: $18 (save $18)
- APC P11U2 SurgeArrest surge protector: $36 (save $20)
- 31-inch grabber tool: $10 (save $10)
Other popular deals
The products below are also among the most popular picks for CNET readers, but are either sold out or now listed at higher prices than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
One of relatively few nontech items to break into our chart, the Tineco Pure One S11 is the best cordless vacuum and this over-$100 discount had people buying it in droves. It's now back to $250, which is still $50 off its retail price.
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best overall AirPods on the market and proved to be a popular pick during Black Friday weekend with a near-$60 discount. They aren't seeing the same savings now, unfortunately.
These wool dryer balls help you save money on energy down the line so are a solid investment, and at $10 during Cyber Monday they really were popular. They are up to $12 now, which is hardly a huge leap so may still be worth spending your last few bucks on.
Apple's entry-level iPad had been sitting at $230 for a few of days and that $99 discount was enough to convince lots of folks to take the plunge. The base model is currently sold out at that price, though, but some higher-spec models are still discounted.
Though no longer the newest AirPods, the second-gen model is a solid way to get in on the Apple audio experience for much less -- and a near-$60 helped a lot of folks do that. The AirPods 2 are still in stock, but hte price has risen slightly to $90.
This 12-in-1 tool is a staff favorite of ours and, at a discounted price of $21, it's been a Black Friday and Cyber Monday favorite of yours. It's sadly sold out now, though.
- Anker 5-in-1 outlet extender -- was $19
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 -- was $730
- Apple Pencil 2 -- was $80
- Amooca car headrest hooks (4-pack) -- was $6
- Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds -- was $22
- Bose QuietComfort 45 -- was $199
- Apple iPad (10th gen) -- was $349
- Dreametech D10 Plus robot vacuum -- was $280
- Powrun P-One Jump Starter -- was $60
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
Cyber Monday deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals
Cyber Monday deals by price
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers