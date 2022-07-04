21 Unmissable Fourth of July Home Sales You Need to Check Out

There are hundreds of Fourth of July sales to shop today and thousands of deals to sift through in order to find what you're after. But there's no need to ditch your friends and family to look for deals: We've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best sales available, so you know exactly where to find the best bargains. A lot of these Fourth of July home sales will end tonight or over the next few days, whereas others will continue into next week and become Prime Day deals. Below, you'll find all the best Fourth of July home sales from a variety of retailers including Best Buy, Walmart and more.

CNET Best Buy's Fourth of July deals on appliances and smart home devices are hard to beat right now with discounts across a multitude of large kitchen appliances, bundle offers and up to $250 in free gift cards.

Chewy Grab some can't-miss deals for your furry, feathered and scaled friends with deals on food, apparel and more for your pets. You'll score free shipping on orders of $49 or more, too.

BBQGuys Save on a huge variety of grills and related accessories. Many of the deals are available for just a few more hours and offer hundreds of dollars in discounts or bundled free gifts.

iRobot iRobot's Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are industry leading and up to $250 off in this Fourth of July sale. There are affordable entry-level models if you're just getting started with automated cleaning, or there are super advanced, self-emptying versions available if you're ready to take it to the next level.

HelloFresh Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22. Hello Fresh is a super convenient meal delivery service, providing just the ingredients you need for the recipes in the exact right quantities. It's also a great service for folks with allergies or particular diets.

More sales to check out