21 Unmissable Fourth of July Home Sales You Need to Check Out

There are hundreds of Fourth of July sales to shop today and thousands of deals to sift through in order to find what you're after. But there's no need to ditch your friends and family to look for deals: We've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best sales available, so you know exactly where to find the best bargains. A lot of these Fourth of July home sales will end tonight or over the next few days, whereas others will continue into next week and become Prime Day deals. Below, you'll find all the best Fourth of July home sales from a variety of retailers including Best Buy, Walmart and more.
Best Buy's Fourth of July deals on appliances and smart home devices are hard to beat right now with discounts across a multitude of large kitchen appliances, bundle offers and up to $250 in free gift cards.
Grab some can't-miss deals for your furry, feathered and scaled friends with deals on food, apparel and more for your pets. You'll score free shipping on orders of $49 or more, too.
Save on a huge variety of grills and related accessories. Many of the deals are available for just a few more hours and offer hundreds of dollars in discounts or bundled free gifts.
iRobot's Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are industry leading and up to $250 off in this Fourth of July sale. There are affordable entry-level models if you're just getting started with automated cleaning, or there are super advanced, self-emptying versions available if you're ready to take it to the next level.
Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFJULY4TH22. Hello Fresh is a super convenient meal delivery service, providing just the ingredients you need for the recipes in the exact right quantities. It's also a great service for folks with allergies or particular diets.
More sales to check out
- eBay: Save on tech, home decor, kitchen appliances and more from now until July 6 with code JULYSAVINGS.
- Target: Celebrate Independence Day with deals on everything from fire pits to pool floats, beach towels to patio sets and beyond.
- Walmart: Save on seasonal products, home essentials, tech and more.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: If you're looking for deals on small kitchen appliances, cookware, linens, decor and other deals for the home, you can save a bundle.
- Home Depot: Smart tech for both the home and outdoors is discounted now, along with lots of other tools, storage and appliances.
- Wayfair: Items are on sale for your living room, office, bedroom, patio, backyard and more with up to 60% off.
- Casper: Save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% off bed frames, pillows, sheets and more.
- Burrow: Up to $1,000 furniture with the promo code USA22.
- Tushy: Score the Ace bidet seat for $399 -- a $200 saving.
- Furrion: Save up to $670 on outdoor TVs.
- Samsung: Get up to $1,550 off select refrigerators and up to $1,100 off washers and dryers.
- Overstock: Save an extra 10% off select large appliances.
- KitchenAid: This summer sale event is offering $100 off select stand mixers and discounts on other appliances.
- Frontgate: Save up to 70% sitewide and enjoy savings on outdoor furniture, rugs, decor, bedding and more.
- Sunday Lawn Care: Until July 5, you can get $40 off a lawn care starter kit by using the code JULY40 at checkout.
- NordicTrack: Save as much as $100 on connected fitness equipment.