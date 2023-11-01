Save 60% on a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership When You Sign Up at StackSocial

Thanks to inflation rates, you may be spending a little more than you're used to at the grocery store. And if you're looking to make every dollar count, one of the best ways to stretch your budget is by shopping in bulk. Big box stores like Sam's Club typically require a membership, but right now we've got a deal that can help you cut down on that upfront cost. A Sam's Club membership is typically $50 for the year, but you can save 60% when you sign up through StackSocial, which drops it down to just $20. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases like gas, groceries and electronics. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as access to discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.

Sam's Club is so much more than just groceries and gas, too. The store offers a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and other goods. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time. Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.

