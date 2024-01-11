20 Gadgets From CES 2024 You Can Buy Right Now

Update: The first batch of R1 devices has already sold out, but the second run is still available for preorder.

If you've ever dreamed of having a personal assistant to perform tasks for you, you'll be excited by the Rabbit R1 A1 device. According to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco, it essentially "swaps out apps for an operating system that can learn how to use apps on your behalf." You can effectively use it through voice command and it operates the apps on your phone for you. It's currently available for pre-order to ship in mid-March. The price is $199.