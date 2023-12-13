A $20 Costco Membership Can Help You Save Some Cash This Holiday Season
Get $40 back when you sign up for a Gold Star membership through StackSocial, which saves you 66% on your first year.
Between gift shopping and family get-togethers, it can be tough to stick to a budget during the holidays. But buying your groceries and other everyday essentials in bulk can help you make every penny count. Big box stores like Costco typically require a membership to shop there, but right now StackSocial has bargain that can help you save over 60% on the upfront cost. When you buy a one-year Gold Star membership for $60, you'll automatically get $40 back in the form of a digital Costco gift card, so you're essentially getting an annual membership for just $20.
Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. There's no set expiration for the deal, but there's also no telling how long it'll remain available. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership
With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. And don't overlook Costco for some excellent holiday shopping: Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and more.
After you sign up, you'll receive your $40 shop card via email. The card can be used both in store and online so you can use it right away. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Jan. 27 to redeem the membership, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.
