2 Play-Doh Shapes and Tools Sets for $4 + pickup at Walmart

With stock varying by location, Walmart offers two Play-Doh Shapes and Tools Sets for $3.96. (You must order a minimum of two.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and a great deal for these sets. Each includes a Fun Factory extruder, four cans of Play-Doh, four cutters, a roller, and a knife.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!