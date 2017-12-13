2 Ozobot Bit Pocket-Sized Coding Robots for $89 + free shipping

Ozobot offers two Ozobot Bit Pocket-Sized Coding Robots in Cool Blue or Crystal White for $118. (Add two to cart to see this price.) Coupon code "XmasBits25" knocks that to $88.50. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a pair by $11. These 1" x 1" robots react to lines, patterns, and color sequences on both physical and digital surfaces. Each features an optical sensor and LED light (which can be programmed via the OzoBlockly app) and rechargeable LiPo battery. Each Bit comes with four color code markers, two OzoSkins, DIY stickers and pop-outs, and an activity pack with 25 Steam activities. Deal ends December 17.