2 LEGO Classic Creativity Boxes for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers two LEGO Classic Creativity Boxes in Red/Green or Blue/Orange for $4.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $3 under what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere. (Most stores charge between $4 and $5 per box.) Each box contains a range of pieces in various shades.
