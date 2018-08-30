2 Build-A-Bear Furry Friends $35 + free shipping

Ending today, Build-A-Bear Workshop offers two select Furry Friends for $35. (Add two to cart to see this price.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping via coupon code "FREESHIP". Combined, that's a savings of up to $28 and one of the best deals we've seen for these plushes. (We saw single Furry Friends for $16 shipped last month.)
Want to take full advantage of the no-minimum free shipping? Clearance items start from $1.05.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!