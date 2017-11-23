2.4GHz RC Quadcopter Drone w/ 1080p HD Cam for $31 + $10 s&h

LightInTheBox offers the 2.4GHz RC Quadcopter Drone with 1080p HD Cam in several colors (Red pictured) for $31.10 plus $9.59 for shipping. That's $132 off and the lowest price we could find. It features up to 10 minutes flight time and a range of up to 328 feet.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.