2.4GHz RC Quadcopter Drone w/ 1080p HD Cam for $31 + $10 s&h

LightInTheBox offers the 2.4GHz RC Quadcopter Drone with 1080p HD Cam in several colors (Red pictured) for $31.10 plus $9.59 for shipping. That's $132 off and the lowest price we could find. It features up to 10 minutes flight time and a range of up to 328 feet.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!