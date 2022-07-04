17 Fourth of July Tech Sales You Can't Afford to Miss Out On

It's the Fourth of July, and instead of spending all day looking for the best Fourth of July sales, we want you to spend time with your friends and family. That's why we've pulled together all the best tech deals on sale right now. Many of these Fourth of July deals will expire tonight, though some may continue through and become Amazon Prime Day deals. Below, you'll find all the best Fourth of July tech deals from a variety of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

Holy Stone Drones can be a lot of fun, but some of the best options are pricey which makes it harder for everyone to own one. Holy Stone makes a variety of well-reviewed affordable options, and right now for Fourth of July they are even cheaper. Some options come with a controller and carrying case, others have extra batteries, so be sure to check out the full sale which has options starting at just $68.

Amazon Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes, from 43 to 75 inches. The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL happens to make some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market, and Amazon has select options on sale right now ahead of Prime Day with prices starting at just $30. There are a few options to pick from and they each come in a variety of colors, so be sure to check them all out and find the perfect poolside companion for the rest of your summer days.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a powerful gaming computer that you can still transport around with you, this Alienware M15 may be the option to consider today. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen R9, 16GB of RAM, a 1GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. It should have no trouble playing your favorite games and is able to run Windows 11 without issue.

Sarah Tew/CNET Google's latest streaming stick, the Google Chromecast with Google TV, is rarely on sale but right now you can pick it up for $10 off. It's only available for shipping in most locations, but you can check local availability online to see if you can pick one up instead of waiting for it to ship. It comes with the streaming stick and a voice-enabled remote.