14-in-1 Solar-Powered Robot Kit for $10 + $2 s&h

As one of its daily deals, Yugster offers this 14-in-1 Solar-Powered Robot Kit for $9.97 plus $2 for shipping. That's $2 under our December mention of a similar kit and the lowest price we've seen from a US seller. (It's the best we could find today also by $2.) This set can be built into 14 different configurations and includes accessories and parts that move these robots over land and water. No batteries are required, as it comes with a solar panel. Deal ends today.



Don't mind waiting on your deal? O Right Here via eBay offers it for $10.36 with free shipping. This item ships from Malaysia and requires three to five weeks for delivery.