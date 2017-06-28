14-in-1 Solar-Powered Robot Kit for $10 + $2 s&h

As one of its daily deals, Yugster offers this 14-in-1 Solar-Powered Robot Kit for $9.97 plus $2 for shipping. That's $2 under our December mention of a similar kit and the lowest price we've seen from a US seller. (It's the best we could find today also by $2.) This set can be built into 14 different configurations and includes accessories and parts that move these robots over land and water. No batteries are required, as it comes with a solar panel. Deal ends today.
Don't mind waiting on your deal? O Right Here via eBay offers it for $10.36 with free shipping. This item ships from Malaysia and requires three to five weeks for delivery.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!