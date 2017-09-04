1/24 RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car for $18 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via eBay offers Prime members its Best Choice Products 1/24 Officially Licensed RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car in Red, Gray, or Orange for $17.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. It features functioning lights, a shock suspension system with fine tune adjustment, and 27MHz remote controller. It uses a total of five AA batteries (not included).