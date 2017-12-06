1/24 RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car for $15 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via eBay offers Prime members its Best Choice Products 1/24 Officially-Licensed RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car in Red for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for pennies less last month. It features functioning lights, a shock suspension system with fine tune adjustment, and 27MHz remote controller. It uses a total of five AA batteries (not included).