1/24 RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car for $15 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via eBay offers Prime members its Best Choice Products 1/24 Officially Licensed RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car in Red for $14.94 with free shipping. That's $3 under our September mention, low now by $9, and the best price we've seen. It features functioning lights, a shock suspension system with fine tune adjustment, and 27MHz remote controller. It uses a total of five AA batteries (not included).