1/24 RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car for $11 + free shipping

Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 1/24 Officially-Licensed RC Lamborghini Veneno Sport Racing Car in Red for $11.10. Coupon code "BESTCHOICETOYS" cuts it to $10.55. Plus, free shipping applies. That's $4 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. It features functioning lights, a shock suspension system with fine tune adjustment, and 27MHz remote controller. It uses a total of five AA batteries (not included).