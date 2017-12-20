1:16 2.4GHz 4WD Off-Road RC Monster Truggy for $51 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers this 1:16 2.4GHz 4-Wheel Drive Off-Road Remote-Controlled Monster Truggy in several colors (Red pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL9463" cuts it to $50.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features a 2.4GHz transmitter, control distance up to 196.9 feet, 19.9 mph top speed, independent shockproof suspension spring, rubber tires, and rechargeable battery with up to 15 minutes of run-time per charge. The remote control requires three AA batteries, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.