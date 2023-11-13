Pre-Black Friday Bargain Knocks $114 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3

With Black Friday deals already in full swing, right now is one of the best times of the year to snag yourself some new tech. And if you're looking to buy a new laptop without breaking the bank, we've spotted a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon is currently offering a $114 discount on the platinum variant of Microsoft's sleek Surface Laptop Go 3, which drops it down to just $686. Though there's no set expiration for this pre-Black Friday bargain, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 has an Intel Core i5 1235u processor, which is a midrange CPU that the Go 3 has been optimized for. As such, you have enough power to do productivity tasks or editing work on the go without having to worry about the laptop not being able to handle what you throw at it. While it's ideal for school and day-to-day activities, don't expect to get any serious gaming done except maybe some older indie or casual games.

It has an excellent 12.4-inch touchscreen that runs a 1,536x1,024-pixel resolution and an HD webcam that's fine for online meetings. Audio quality is also good, with a relatively high-end mic and the voice clarity tech it runs. In terms of RAM, you get 8GB of DDR5, which is slightly on the lower end but should be fine if you aren't a power user. The same goes for the 256GB of storage, although you could always supplement that with an external hard drive if you feel it's not enough. It also has roughly a 15-hour battery life, which is excellent and comparable to the MacBook Air.

Overall, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a midrange laptop that's very portable and great for daily life. That said, if you'd like to see something different, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday laptop deals for even more excellent offers.