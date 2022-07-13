11 Prime Day 2022 Deals So Good We Bought Them Ourselves

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, which means there are plenty of bargains available with just a click of a button. With tens of thousands of sales to sort through, however, it can be tricky to find the best deals. We're scanning all the Prime Day discounts to help you save the most on everything, from smart home appliances to gaming gadgets. But there's a disadvantage to our search for sales. CNET writers and staff tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.



For example, , and I'm moving into a new house with three extra bedrooms. $60 later I am the proud owner of three new Alexa devices and I'm writing a story about it for you. That's the way Prime Day works for most of us.



I've asked the team across CNET to tell you about their personal choices and what they are buying over the next two days.

Ry Crist/CNET Still have a single router? Do yourself a favor and join the mesh network age. My Eero system has been the best upgrade I made in years. Now that I'm moving to a bigger place, I took advantage of the Prime Day discount to buy another Eero set. This model includes Zigbee compatibility, which should help me with future smart home upgrades, too.



-- John Falcone

Lexy Savvides/CNET I love a good pair of over-the-ear headphones and now that Sony has released the upgrade to these headphones -- read David Carnoy's XM5 review here -- a meteoric fall in price has placed these in my reach. If you're looking for some of the best noise cancellation you can get, without dropping over $400, this is the way. -- Russell Holly Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Fapully The rental market is so hot where I live that I -- shudder -- signed a lease on a place with no dishwasher. I found a secondhand portable dishwasher and lugged it all the way home, only to discover my kitchen sink faucet wasn't compatible. As the dishes piled up, I turned away from the sink and instead toward Google.



There I found the holy grail: a faucet that's not only compatible with portable dishwashers, but also comes with a pull-down sprayer for easy hand-washing. The best part is probably the separate pot-filler spout, which will allow me to use the sink while the dishwasher is chugging away. No, wait -- the best part is that it's 20% off for Prime Day. -- Karisa Langlo

Amazon I originally had just one monitor, which I put on this MountUp desk mount. But I recently bought another monitor a few weeks ago and I'm buying the mount again because the new one is on my desk, and I hate it.



The fact that this mount is able to support a screen of up to 32 inches without any difficulty is one of the things that I like best about it. Plus, if you have a computer that isn't VESA standard, you can still use mount adapters, and connect it to this mount. -- Robin Mosley

Casper I love memory foam pillows but they're a bit pricey so I always end up settling for a different type. Not today! With 30% off these Casper pillows are well worth it. -- David Watsky

Bodum I am a decaf coffee drinker and so picky when it comes to my coffee choices (yes, you can be a snobby decaf drinker.) So I've spent years investing in portable coffee makers that I can take with me when I go on the road (along with my decaf Equator beans.) My go-to has been the AeroPress coffee and espresso maker, and I heartily recommend it. But my new favorite is the Bodum Travel Press, a 15-ounce, stainless steel travel mug with a built-in French press – on sale at 30% off. I've only had it for a very short time, but I already love the convenience of making my decaf coffee in the mug without a filter. Just add hot water (and some milk for me) and go. -- Connie Guglielmo

Coway With two cats and a partner with allergies, I'm long overdue for an air purifier. I've seen this one at my sister's house, and in the background of a colleague's Zoom meetings, so when I saw it as a top product on CNET's sister site Healthline (and that it was on sale for Prime Day), that sealed the deal. -- Laramy Applekamp

Razer My two-year-old pair of generic headphones died just in time for Prime Day. As a music lover and a gamer, my headphones suffer a lot of wear and tear, and after tinkering around with my earphones' charging port and having the ear-muff covering peel off, I decided it was time to throw them away.



Having been without wireless headphones for a week now, I'm starting to get a little fed up with my wireless earbuds. Although wireless earphones are convenient, they lack the bass that I need. So, I'm going to buy this Razer Barracuda X wireless headset right now. Even though it isn't the 2022 model (I don't need the new model, remember I bought cheap no-name headphones?), this headset has three things that matter to me: an ergonomic design, a detachable mic and compatibility with my desktop, Switch and PS5, so I can game however I want. Plus, they're under $100 too. -- Robin Mosley

Ubisoft I play a lot of FPS games, and liked the first Far Cry when it came out. I lost touch with the series over the years, but at $13 it's going to give me a welcome break from endless games of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. -- Ty Pendlebury

Regalo I've had my eye on this baby gate ever since my toddler first escaped his crib and we started preparing for the era of the "big boy bed." Now that his bedroom is child-proofed and his twin bed has been outfitted with dinosaur-print sheets, the last step is keeping him in there at bedtime.



Amazon slashed the price of this Regalo model for Prime Day, so I took the bait. This model fits door frames between 29 and 34 inches wide (and comes with an extension kit for doors measuring 35 to 38.5 inches). It's also tension-mounted, which means I won't have to drill holes in my rental house, and the walk-through design will allow us to leave it up all day, even when the "big boy" is let out of his room. -- Karisa Langlo