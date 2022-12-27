CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

11 Holiday Decor Storage Deals You Need to Buy Now

Grab these discounted storage solutions for all your holiday decor to keep it safe for next year.
2 min read

If you haven't already started, it will soon be time to put away your holiday decor. But simply shoving it all in a bag or cardboard box can lead to tangled lights, broken baubles and all sorts of damage and headaches when you go to get ready next year. Amazon has several discounted holiday decor storage options that can help you keep things tidy and organized -- and you don't have to spend an arm and a leg. 
Clozzers/CNET

Wrapping Paper Holder: $18

Save $10

This storage container zips closed and is made of water-resistant material to keep your wrapping paper safe year after year. It has two elastic bands inside to keep rolls secure and it holds up to 18-24 rolls, depending on size. The box also has room for your ribbons, scissors, tape and other accessories so you can conveniently have an entire gift-wrapping station ready to go any time you need to get a gift ready. It measures 40x14x5 inches and can be stored horizontally under the bed or vertically in a closet -- or anywhere you find convenient. It also has reinforced handles so you can easily carry it wherever you need. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the lowest price. 

$18 at Amazon
Holdn' Storage/CNET

Upright Tree Storage Bag and Stand: $145

Save $35

This upright tree storage bag allows you to store your Christmas tree already assembled to save you time setting up and tearing down your holiday displays. It holds artificial trees up to 9 feet tall and 70 inches wide and zips closed to protect your tree from dust and dirt. Simply assemble and then when you have your tree displayed you can hide the bag underneath your tree skirt (sold separately). When the holidays are over it allows you to keep your lights and ornaments already in place. The rolling stand makes transporting your tree to and from its storage space easy.

And if you're a Prime member, you can get this deal for $116 -- that's a $64 savings. 

$145 at Amazon
Handy Laundry/CNET

Wreath Storage Bag: $10

Save $3

If you have a holiday wreath, you'll want to protect it from dirt, damage, moisture and even insects while it's being stored. This storage bag can do all of that. It's made of tarp-like material and is 30x7 inches, so it will hold wreathes up to 30 inches in diameter with ease. It zips closed and has handles for convenient carrying. 

$10 at Amazon
Songmics/CNET

Fabric Storage Bins (3-pack): $21

Save $19

These foldable holiday storage containers are green with a snowflake patters so it is easy to identify as Christmas storage and they have handles and a lid, making them easy to carry and safe to stack. The boxes sport a dimension of 11.8x15.7x9.8 inches, which is a versatile size for storing stockings, nutcrackers, lights and other decor for the holidays. 

$21 at Amazon

More holiday storage deals worth checking out:

