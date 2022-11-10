Referendums Protect Abortion 2 States Legalize Marijuana Meta Lays Off 11,000 Mastodon Is No Twitter NASA Moon Rocket Delay 4 Black Friday Deals God of War Recap Home Internet Cheat Sheet
Deals

Get $100 of Meals for Just $11 With This Incredible Gift Card Deal

Right now at StackSocial, you can snag a $100 Restaurant.com gift card for over 88% off the usual price.
A group of friends gathered around a restaurant table.
Restaurant.com

Trying to save money on your next meal? Going to a restaurant can be a splurge, but Restaurant.com is paving the way to better deals no matter what you're in the mood for. Restaurant.com has partnerships with over 62,000 restaurants nationwide including popular favorites like IHOP, Subway, House of Blues and more, so you can always find something tasty to order. And right now, you can save over 88% on a Restaurant.com e-gift card -- scoring you a $100 gift card for just $11. These extra savings are only available through Nov. 11. 

See at StackSocial

When you buy an e-gift card from Restaurant.com, your credits will never expire and can be applied anywhere on the website, whether it's for dine-in, takeout or delivery. After you select this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, which might come in handy with the holidays just around the corner. 

