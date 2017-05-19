10 Star Wars Elite Series Die Cast Figures for $50 + free shipping

Disney Store offers its Star Wars Elite Series Die Cast Figure in several characters (Riot Gear Stormtrooper pictured) for $10. Add any 10 figures to your cart and apply coupon code "BONUS50" to render a price of $50. Even better, stacking coupon code "SHIP50" bags free shipping. At $5 per figure, that beats our mention from two weeks ago (which offered just five figures for the same price) and is a savings of $232 and the lowest per-unit price we've seen for these collectibles. (Many third-party resellers charge $15 to $30 per figure.) Each measures 4-1/2" to 7-1/2" and includes a weapon and standing base.