10 Record-Low Holiday Deals You Can Still Grab in Time for Christmas

Christmas morning is just a week away, so if you've still got some names to cross off your gift list, it's time to kick it into high gear. But doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean you can't score some serious bargains. The holiday deals are in full swing right now, which includes tons of top tech like Apple Watches, Sony headphones and more at all-time low prices.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best offers you can take advantage of and still have your gifts wrapped and under the tree by Christmas morning. Just note that while can still get many of these items shipped in time, some will require you to do your shopping in-person. And if you're looking for even more budget-friendly ideas, you can check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for under $100.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch): $1,449 Save $150 $1,449 at B&H Photo This 2023 MacBook Pro features a next-gen M3 processor, making it one of the most powerful laptops on the market right now. The basic configuration comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and right now, you can snag it at the lowest price we've seen since it was released. B&H Photo currently has both the silver and space gray variants on sale with two-day shipping (though that may vary depending on where you're located). $1,449 at B&H Photo