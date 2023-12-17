10 Record-Low Holiday Deals You Can Still Grab in Time for Christmas
We've rounded up some great gifts you can pick up at an all-time low price and have under the tree before Dec. 25.
Christmas morning is just a week away, so if you've still got some names to cross off your gift list, it's time to kick it into high gear. But doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean you can't score some serious bargains. The holiday deals are in full swing right now, which includes tons of top tech like Apple Watches, Sony headphones and more at all-time low prices.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best offers you can take advantage of and still have your gifts wrapped and under the tree by Christmas morning. Just note that while can still get many of these items shipped in time, some will require you to do your shopping in-person. And if you're looking for even more budget-friendly ideas, you can check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for under $100.
The Dreamtech D10 Plus is our overall favorite robot vacuum of the year and makes keeping the house clean easier than ever. It boasts 4,000 Pa of suction, advanced lidar navigation and comes with a self-emptying base station that can hold up to 45 days worth of debris for minimal maintenance. It's $120 off at Amazon, and Prime members can still get it delivered before Christmas.
This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free. Amazon Prime members can get it delivered in time for Christmas, or you can pick it up in-store at Best Buy or Target.
If you're looking for the very best over-ear headphones on the market, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are the pair to beat right now. The 1000XM5 are the latest in Sony's top-of-the-line series of noise-canceling headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair on sale at Amazon. Just note that only the midnight blue color variant will arrive before Christmas (if you're a Prime member), but you can pick up the other color variants in-person at Best Buy.
Apple's iPad is one of the most popular tablets around, and right now you can get a 10th-gen model at an all-time low price. Both Target and Best Buy currently have nearly all configurations on sale and available for in-store pickup or delivery in time for Christmas.
This holiday deal drops the latest flagship Apple Watch down to the all-time low price of $329, which saves you $70 compared with the list price.
Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It has an IP67 waterproof rating, a 12-hour battery life and it has a built-in microphone so you can use it for voice calls. Amazon Prime members can still get cypress green in time for Christmas, or you can pick up other color variants in person at Best Buy and Target.
This 2023 MacBook Pro features a next-gen M3 processor, making it one of the most powerful laptops on the market right now. The basic configuration comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and right now, you can snag it at the lowest price we've seen since it was released. B&H Photo currently has both the silver and space gray variants on sale with two-day shipping (though that may vary depending on where you're located).
The Meta Quest 2 is one of our favorite headsets of 2023, and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag the 128GB model for just $249, which saves you over $51 compared to the usual price. You can get it shipped from Walmart in time for Christmas (depending on your location), or pick it up in-person.
Logitech's G Cloud Gaming handheld, a sort of Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck-like console designed with Microsoft and Nvidia, is $50 off and back down to its best price yet. The device is specifically intended for playing from cloud-based gaming services, notably (and unsurprisingly) Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, as well as using local game-slingers like Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link. And Prime members can still get it delivered in time for Christmas.
Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF. Just be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you want to have it under the tree in time for Christmas.
