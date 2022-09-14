10 Must-Have Amazon Toys Under $20 Ahead of the Holiday Season

Amazon has already released its Toys We Love list, which are top toys the retailer expects to sell out ahead of the holiday shopping season. We already have an idea of what to expect from the Toys We Love sale: It's a list of hundreds of toys available that foster imagination and encourage originality in kids.

Now more than ever, it's essential to find inexpensive toys that don't sacrifice fun. Fortunately, there are plenty of children's toys that cost $20 or less. Below is a list of the top 10 toys available on Amazon to help you narrow down your options before Christmas arrives.