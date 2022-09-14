iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

10 Must-Have Amazon Toys Under $20 Ahead of the Holiday Season

Trendy toys sell out fast. Here's your chance to pick up a few before the holidays kick off.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley

Amazon has already released its Toys We Love list, which are top toys the retailer expects to sell out ahead of the holiday shopping season. We already have an idea of what to expect from the Toys We Love sale: It's a list of hundreds of toys available that foster imagination and encourage originality in kids.

Now more than ever, it's essential to find inexpensive toys that don't sacrifice fun. Fortunately, there are plenty of children's toys that cost $20 or less. Below is a list of the top 10 toys available on Amazon to help you narrow down your options before Christmas arrives. 

Creativity for Kids glow in the dark rock painting kit
$14 at Amazon
Monopoly Junior Bluey edition
$20 at Amazon
Mermaze Mermaidz
$19 at Amazon
Just Play Turning Red reversible plush
$16 at Amazon
Naturalistas fashion doll
$13 at Amazon
A Game of Cat & Mouth
$17 at Amazon
PlayMonster Spirograph
$10 at Amazon
Surprise Mini Brands
$11 at Amazon
Uno Jurassic World Dominion card game
$11 at Amazon
Nerf Minecraft Stormlander dart-blasting hammer
$15 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.