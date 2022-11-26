10 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat

Best Buy goes big on Black Friday sales. It still has great deals on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. (It even beats Amazon on some of Amazon's own products.) Best Buy deals also run the gamut, with products from major brands such as Microsoft, GoPro and Google.

Here are 10 of the biggest Black-Friday-into-Cyber-Monday deals at Best Buy that are better than what you'll find on Amazon. (We also have a list of some Walmart deals that beat Amazon prices, too.)

Best Buy This tough little action camera gives you 4K60 plus 1080p, 240 frames per second quality video and three different levels of stabilization to keep your footage crystal clear. It's waterproof to 33 feet and compatible with all of the various GoPro mounts and accessories. It's also $70 off right now at Best Buy, which is $40 cheaper than you can find it at Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for GoPro Hero8 Black 4K waterproof action camera: $230

Best Buy With its four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display and 85% screen-to-body ratio, this Asus Chromebook combines cutting-edge design with a 1.1GHz Intel processor, and its 360 ErgoLift hinge lets you easily use the device with the keyboard or the touch screen. The Flip C433 gets a whopping $200 discount at Best Buy during Black Friday, which is nearly $60 cheaper than Amazon's current lowest price of $235.

Best Buy If you've mastered the art of air-fryer cooking, you know by now that you need a big air fryer to cook meals for a group of people. This large air fryer from Bella lets you make about six-and-a-half pounds of food at one time, with preset programs for French fries, chicken, fish, steak and more. Intuitive touchscreen controls easily let you harness the 1,700-watt heating system, and the removable basket and tray are dishwasher safe. It's 54% off right now at Best Buy, and it's out of stock at Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer: $60

Best Buy For an entry-level, midsize laptop, it's hard to beat this Best Buy Black Friday deal that's at least $100 less than Amazon's cheapest listing. The Lenovo Ideapad 1i comes with a thin and light design, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of flash-memory capacity. Originally $250, it's marked down 60% at Best Buy right now. You're receiving price alerts for Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14-inch laptop: $100

Best Buy With a maximum speed of 17.4 miles per hour and a range of 25 miles, this electric kick scooter will get you where you need to go quickly and in style. Its 48V lithium battery will give you a charge that lasts about seven hours, and the 300-watt rear-wheel drive should let you take hills up to a 15% grade. The scooter is $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday, which is also about $100 cheaper than the current price for a used one off Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for NIU - KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric Kick Scooter w/ 25 mi Max Operating Range & 17.4 mph Max Speed - Grey

Best Buy Best Buy currently has a great last minute Black Friday deal on a Microsoft Surface 4 that's about 25% cheaper than Amazon. This 13-inch laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of memory and a 256GB solid state drive -- a solid entry-level computer for anyone who wants to run Windows 11. However, though the device's $900 price beats its exact Amazon counterpart, Amazon does offer a version of Surface 4 with 8GB memory for $900. You're receiving price alerts for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $900

Best Buy This powerful blender uses its powerful 1,300-watt motor to blend, puree or liquify up to 72 ounces of fruits, vegetables, ice, seeds or anything else you want to pulverize. The Auto-iQ technology features smart programs that will time your blending and pulsing in order to get the exact consistency you want. And single-serve cups with spout lids let you take your concoctions anywhere. Best Buy's $120 price tag is $69 less than Amazon's price right now. You're receiving price alerts for Ninja Nutri Blender Duo with Auto-iQ: $120

Best Buy You can buy an Echo Dot at both Best Buy and Amazon for $25, but Best Buy will throw in a Sengled Bluetooth Mesh Smart Bulb for free. The multicolored lightbulb is a $15 value and only works with Alexa. Add some holiday cheer to your Echo installation with a strong (800-lumen) bulb that offers vibrant (CRI 90) colors, free only at Best Buy. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022): $25

Best Buy The Surface 4 laptop isn't the only great Microsoft deal going on at Best Buy right now. During Black Friday, the hybrid laptop/tablet Surface Pro 7 Plus is $330 off. The Surface Pro 7 Plus features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of solid state storage. Although Amazon insists its price on the Surface Pro 7 Plus is the lowest it's been in 30 days, it's still $200 more than at Best Buy. You're receiving price alerts for Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: $600